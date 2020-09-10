MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, hit the campaign trail in South Florida on Thursday.

Harris hosted a community conversation about issues the African-American community with Rep. Frederica Wilson and other South Florida leaders at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Across town, Emhoff hosted a roundtable about issues important to South Florida’s Jewish community with Representative Debbie Wasserman Shultz at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

This was Kamala Harris’ first time in South Florida since being nominated at the Democratic National Convention last month.

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID–19, Harris elbow bumped and greeted

People inside a local restaurant.

One of the customers greeted her by saying, “Welcome to Doralzuela.” That comment made in reference to the large Venezuelan population living in Doral.

Harris ordered Venezuelan arepas before heading to her next stop at Florida Memorial University.

Harris was greeted there but the FMU marching band, which performed the song ‘Roar.’

Once inside, Harris was greeted by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who led the discussion.

Harris who continued the discussion, called out President Trump and his leadership during the pandemic.

She said there are too many COVID deaths and people unemployed.

“Who are standing in food lines? Joe Biden needs to be president. He certainly does.”

Meanwhile, in Aventura, Emhoff said, “We gotta win Florida. There is no question about that.”