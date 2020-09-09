Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida has been named one of the top ten diverse states in the country.
WalletHub’s 2020’s Most and Least Diverse States ranking lists the Sunshine State as the eighth most diverse state in America.
The report compared the 50 states across six key factors including socio-economic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity, and political diversity.
Here is the list of top 10 states.
- California
- Texas
- Hawaii
- New Jersey
- New York
- New Mexico
- Maryland
- Florida
- Nevada
- Arizona
The bottom three states were Vermont, Maine and West Virginia.
You must log in to post a comment.