MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami Beach man accused of shooting his mom 6 times and killing her told detectives “he lost it” after having a heated argument with her over orange juice, an air conditioner remote, and the use of her car to search for a job, police said.

Luis Martin Pages was in bond court on Monday after being charged with second-degree murder.

The police report states the 29-year-old called 911 Sunday after he “lost it” and shot his mother multiple times. According to the report, he told responding officers, “I killed her. Take me to jail.”

The shooting happened at the mother’s home along NE 135th Avenue and 20th Court.

Pages told police that his mother held up a knife and threatened him. That’s when he pulled out a handgun and shot her multiple times, according to the police report.

Pages also told police that he tried to shoot himself but realized he had ran out of bullets and then called 911.

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Pages told police he asked to borrow his mother’s car, which led to a heated argument.

He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and could face life in prison.