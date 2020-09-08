Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade public schools are asking parents for their feedback on the K-12 learning platform.
That’s the software that was hit by cyberattacks and had other technical problems last week.
The district wants parents to fill out a survey on the parent portal. It’s also asking teachers for their opinions.
Sixth through 12th grades have temporarily stopped using the program. However, Pre-K through fifth-grade students are still using it.
Miami-Dade schools and the software vendor are assessing all the recent problems.
You must log in to post a comment.