MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that has shut down all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed an overturned white SUV on the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near 36th Street in Doral.

The vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz, was surrounded by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel and they had covered a body with a yellow tarp.

FHP confirmed to CBS4 that the accident involved one fatality.

Authorities said that for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle as it overturned, ejecting the female driver, who died at the scene.

FHP did not identify the woman, who was the only person in the vehicle.

The southbound lanes remain blocked while the accident is investigated.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area. Heavy traffic is expected in both directions.