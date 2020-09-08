ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Walt Disney World has canceled “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” at the Magic Kingdom and the “Candlelight Processional” at EPCOT for this year due to health and safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will be going full-on “Grinch” (whoops, wrong theme park).

Instead, from November 26th through December 30th, Disney World will be offering alternative holiday fun across its with the four theme parks, Disney Springs, and Disney resort hotels – all of which will be decked for the season.

“When night falls at Magic Kingdom Park, projection effects will transform Cinderella Castle with a kaleidoscope of designs, including a whimsical Christmas sweater and a regal overlay of red, green and gold ornamentation. The iconic castle will provide the perfect colorful background for guests seeking a magical holiday portrait,” according to a release from Disney.

During the day, holiday characters including gingerbread men and elves will join Disney characters in cavalcades through the park. On Main Street, U.S.A., toy soldiers will march with the Main Street Philharmonic.

Over at EPCOT, the Holiday kitchens will return around the World Showcase promenade on November 27th, offering favorite dishes such as slow-roasted Turkey with Stuffing at the American Holiday Table. Inside World ShowPlace, JOYFUL! will take guests on a musical journey of holiday music, while Voices of Liberty will use their eight-part harmonies to share songs of the season at the America Gardens Theatre.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Minnie Mouse will host a yuletide dining experience at Hollywood & Vine, inviting some of her best pals – including Santa Goofy – to join the fun.

Favorite Disney characters dressed in their holiday finest will appear in festive flotillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, holiday promenades at EPCOT and merry motorcades at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And who could forget the big man himself.

Santa Claus will wave to guests as he makes pop-up appearances at each park, as well as Disney Springs.