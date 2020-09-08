FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The reopening of schools and the return of in-person instruction is a primary goal of the Broward School Board and Superintendent Robert Runcie.

However, they both note that the return can’t be rushed.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Runcie said the best case scenario would be sometime in October for “partial in-person face to face learning for students whose parents choose to send them back to school.”

Since the beginning of the new school year, about three weeks ago, students have had virtual online instruction. Teachers have the option of either teaching from their homes or in the classroom.

The district did have a couple of hiccups in the beginning but things were straightened out and it has gone pretty smoothly.

On Tuesday, Runcie said with the COVID positivity rate in the county trending down, he’s hopeful could see the return of in-person education next month.

“If the current trends continue, and we can maintain them, and we can continue on this path of improvement, we will be in a position to reopen schools and be able to open them in a phased approach that can occur as early as sometime in October,” he said.

“But regarding the decision on when and how we’re going to reopen, we will have to have an important conversation with our School Board to make that determination. So we have scheduled an urgent meeting with our School Board for a workshop on Tuesday, September 22nd to discuss our plans, our strategy, and timing for reopening our schools, and our campuses, for hybrid and full time learning five days a week again,” he added.

At the September 22nd workshop, board members will also discuss exactly what the parameters are going to be for children whose parents decide that they can go back to school for in-person learning. This will be an option for parents, it’s not going to be mandatory.

Students will still have the option of working full time from home or doing a combination of in school and at home.