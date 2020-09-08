Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV, Miami News, Missing Child

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for 10-year-old Miami girl Randi Canion.

She was last seen in the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive in Miami on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 11 p.m.

Randi is 5-feet 3-inches and weighs around 140 pounds. She has long black braids and brown eyes.

The FDLE says may be with an unidentified white male  traveling in a white van.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

