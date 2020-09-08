Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for 10-year-old Miami girl Randi Canion.
She was last seen in the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive in Miami on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 11 p.m.
Randi is 5-feet 3-inches and weighs around 140 pounds. She has long black braids and brown eyes.
The FDLE says may be with an unidentified white male traveling in a white van.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).
