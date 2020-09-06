Comments
FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a 27-year-old Hialeah man after finding a large amount of drugs, ranging from marijuana to LSD, in his vehicle.
According to MCSO, a be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for Heriberto De Jesus Hernandez, who had a suspended license.
Sgt. James Hager spotted Hernandez at around 10 a.m. Sunday, stopping him on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 104.
The following drugs were reportedly found in Hernandez’s vehicle:
- 1.2 pounds of leaf marijuana
- 74 doses of LSD in paper sheet form
- 8.1 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms
- 20 THC vape oil cartridges
- Approximately 400 grams of marijuana candies
- 20.3 grams of Ecstasy
- 11 red pills to be sent to the lab for testing
- Pipes, rolling papers, a scale, more than 100 baggies and multiple unlabeled pill bottles
Hernandez has been charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, trafficking in MDMA (ecstasy), trafficking in LSD, possession of pills without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
