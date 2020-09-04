MIAMI (CBSMiami) – US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz was denied entry into two South Florida postal processing facilities on Friday.

When the congresswoman attempted to tour the sites in Opa-locka and Miami, she was not allowed in because she had failed to get permission to access them in advance.

Wasserman Schultz said she decided to try and tour them after receiving pictures of mail sitting in both facilities, some showing delivery dates in July.

She claims the new Postmaster General has put up obstacles that prevented her from touring the sites.

“I sit on the committee that has jurisdiction over the Postal Service. Now they are not allowing a member of Congress to get a bird’s eye view of what’s going on so I can get to the bottom of this,” she said.

Managers at facilities gave the representative contact information for the person she needs to call in order to be granted access.

The Postal Service issued this statement to explain what happened.

“The Postal Service welcomes visits from members of Congress at our facilities, and we routinely arrange for tours. Representative Wasserman Schultz has requested and participated in such tours in the past. We learned late yesterday (Thursday) afternoon that Representative Wasserman Schultz wanted to arrange for a tour at 4:00 am this morning. We spoke with her staff to explain that we were unable to set up the tour on such short notice, but would be happy to accommodate her at another time. We look forward to working with the Congresswoman and her staff to arrange a visit in the near future.”

Debra J. Fetterly, USPS Spokesperson, South Florida District

Wasserman Schultz said she was able to conduct a similar inspection earlier this year without advance notice.