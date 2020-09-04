Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police said two people had to be transported to Broward Health following a double shooting Friday afternoon.
Police said it happened in the area of the 100 block of SE 22nd Street.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area as they continue to look for the shooter.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police presence, as they had cordoned parts of the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
