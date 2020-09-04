MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, steamy start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. Skies will be hazy at times due to Saharan dust that is moving in. Throughout the day stray showers may move in on the breeze but the rain chance is low.

Friday night will be warm and humid with lows around 80 degrees.

Saturday will be hazy, hot, and humid again with highs in the low 90s and the potential for spotty storms. As moisture increases on Sunday, the rain chance will be higher with the chance for more scattered storms.

On Monday, for Labor Day, the rain chance will be even higher and we will likely see passing storms with highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS

The final advisory for Nana was issued Thursday night at 11 p.m. as the remnants dissipated near the Guatemala/Mexico border.

Tropical Depression Omar located 415 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is weakening in the open waters of the northern Atlantic and will soon be a remnant area of low pressure.

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a medium potential (40% chance) of cyclone development over the next five days.

A disturbance located near the Cabo Verde Islands has a high potential (70% chance) of development over the next five days as it moves west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

And a third tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa with a medium potential (40% chance) of development.