MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed, three others injured in an overnight drive-by shooting on NW 71st Street near NW 21st Avenue.
Several blocks along NW 71st Street were cordoned off with crime scene tape around 6 a.m. Friday.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed four people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of the victims, who was shot in the back, died. The other three are listed as stable.
An investigator on the scene told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer they recovered more than 30 bullet casings.
On Friday morning, detectives and crime scene investigators took pictures of two cars parked along NW 71st Street. Each car had at least one red evidence marker on it.
