FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning near Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said just before 5 a.m. they received word about a deadly hit and run near the intersection of Davie Boulevard and South State Road 7.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Later Friday morning, Fort Lauderdale Police received a call from a resident about a suspicious car parked in front of their home in the 600 block of Long Island Avenue. Officers found the Honda Civic and after noting the damage suspected it had been involved in a hit and run.

“I guess she looked and she saw it was a car looking like it was in an accident,” said Violet Morgan who said her niece is the one who first noticed the unoccupied and damaged car sitting in their driveway. “That’s when I told her to call the police right now.”

Fort Lauderdale police contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office about the vehicle’s location.

“I was surprised. I was just so confused,” said Morgan.

The sheriff’s office is now looking for the person who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.