MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search and rescue dive team was deployed Thursday afternoon after an infant had gone missing following a rollover crash involving seven people in west Broward.

Police said it happened on I-75 and mile marker 28.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue tells CBS4 they are looking for a one-year-old child following the wreck.

BSO says there is a total of seven patients involved.

Authorities said six of those patients had to be transported to nearby hospitals.

It is not clear if any other vehicles were involved. Police did not say what may have caused the crash.

Images from Chopper 4 showed an overturned vehicle near a body of water.

Alligator Alley eastbound is shutdown before US 27 and traffic coming form the Naples area is being impacted.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.