MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The calls for change are being heard loud and clear by the Miami Heat and the Miami Police Department, who are teaming up to help improve interactions between law enforcement and our community.

The two, along with the group “Dedication to Community,” announced a first-of-its-kind partnership.

The goal is to provide specialized training to police officers with the specific goal of having a positive impact on police interactions, particularly with the Black community.

“We want to talk about moving from rhetoric to action,” said Miami Heat EVP/CMO Michael McCullough. “Bringing a program to Miami police that is a first step in the right direction.”

“Everyone here has an obligation to show they can be a beacon of hope and peace. We are going to work together to achieve that,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

The partnership kicks off with a pilot program that will start with a small group of Miami officers.

The goal is to eventually provide training to nearly all, if not all, of the city’s police force.