  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:01 PMLove Island
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Heat, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The calls for change are being heard loud and clear by the Miami Heat and the Miami Police Department, who are teaming up to help improve interactions between law enforcement and our community.

The two, along with the group “Dedication to Community,” announced a first-of-its-kind partnership.

The goal is to provide specialized training to police officers with the specific goal of having a positive impact on police interactions, particularly with the Black community.

“We want to talk about moving from rhetoric to action,” said Miami Heat EVP/CMO Michael McCullough. “Bringing a program to Miami police that is a first step in the right direction.”

“Everyone here has an obligation to show they can be a beacon of hope and peace. We are going to work together to achieve that,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

The partnership kicks off with a pilot program that will start with a small group of Miami officers.

The goal is to eventually provide training to nearly all, if not all, of the city’s police force.

Comments