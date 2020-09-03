Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 36-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks and detectives say the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are suspicious.
Leon Butler was last seen back on August 18 at an Orion gas station in Margate, located at 505 S. SR 7 around 11:30 p.m.
He was in a 2015 White Infiniti Q50S Sedan with Florida temporary tag CTD7896.
He was wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.
If you have seen him you are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS or contact Detective Christopher Blankenship with BSO’s Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4268.
You must log in to post a comment.