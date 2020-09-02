Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — This is a test, we repeat, this is only a test.

Residents and businesses in and around Homestead should not be alarmed when they hear the Turkey Point nuclear power plant’s siren go off Friday afternoon.

It’s only a test.

The regularly scheduled test of the siren will happen at 1:00 p.m. It will last for about 20 minutes from start to finish.

The test is a required part of the emergency management alert and notification program.

In the event of a real incident, information and protective action (if necessary) would be communicated via local and social media outlets.

 

Comments