Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — This is a test, we repeat, this is only a test.
Residents and businesses in and around Homestead should not be alarmed when they hear the Turkey Point nuclear power plant’s siren go off Friday afternoon.
It’s only a test.
The regularly scheduled test of the siren will happen at 1:00 p.m. It will last for about 20 minutes from start to finish.
The test is a required part of the emergency management alert and notification program.
In the event of a real incident, information and protective action (if necessary) would be communicated via local and social media outlets.
You must log in to post a comment.