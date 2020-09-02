  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMTough as Nails
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade Shooting, Murder

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced the arrest of the man wanted in connection to a fatal barbershop shooting near Florida International University.

According to investigators, Guillermo Alejandro Gazapo-Figueroa turned himself in Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Jose Luis Contreras Carmona at a barbershop near 107th Avenue and SW 8th Street.

Contreras Carmona was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Gazapo-Figueroa is being charged with second-degree murder.

Comments