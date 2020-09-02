Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced the arrest of the man wanted in connection to a fatal barbershop shooting near Florida International University.
According to investigators, Guillermo Alejandro Gazapo-Figueroa turned himself in Tuesday night.
The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Jose Luis Contreras Carmona at a barbershop near 107th Avenue and SW 8th Street.
Contreras Carmona was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his wounds.
Gazapo-Figueroa is being charged with second-degree murder.
