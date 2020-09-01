FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A civil lawsuit has been filed against New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker his part in an alleged armed robbery at a cookout in Miramar last May.

The lawsuit, filed by three people, seeks $100,000 in damages.

Baker was formally charged August 7th with four counts of robbery with a firearm. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested in May, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence, prosecutors previously said.

Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout on May 13 when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, according to an arrest warrant. Baker and other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Baker’s lawyer has previously said witnesses will clear his client. He didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the lawsuit. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Baker’s civil case.

Dunbar could still face an NFL suspension. He and Baker were placed on the commissioner’s exempt list at the start of training camp.

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last year. He started in 15 games and had 61 tackles.