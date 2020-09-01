TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he is partially lifting the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes and long-term care facilities that has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading coronavirus.

During a roundtable from ElderSource in Jacksonville, DeSantis said he would lift the ban in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force that has met in recent weeks.

However, it will not be a total reopening, as visitors will be limited and certain criteria must be met.

The task force recommends that homes allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, and that they wear protective gear including masks and pass a virus screening. Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents to allow the visits. Minors will not be allowed to visit for now.

More than half of Florida facilities — 62% have not had a new onset case since Aug. 11, said Mary Mayhew, head of the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration, who led the task force.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)