WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man who allegedly pointed a gun at another Walmart shopper in a fight over not wearing a mask, will not be prosecuted.

The Sun-Sentinel reported Tuesday that prosecutors will not pursue charges against Vincent Scavetta, 28, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper display of a firearm.

Some of the July 12 incident was captured on Walmart security video. It showed Scavetta pointing a gun during the argument with Christopher Estrada, who was with his young daughter at the Royal Palm Beach store.

Scavetta said Estrada struck him in the forehead with an umbrella and that led him to pull out his weapon. Police said Scavetta turned in his gun and has a valid concealed carry permit.

Estrada said he raised the umbrella after Scavetta threatened him but wasn’t sure if it made contact.

Scavetta told investigators he took off the mask he was wearing as he entered the store because it was wet from the rain, fogging up his glasses and making it hard to breathe.

“Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution,” prosecutors stated in court documents.

