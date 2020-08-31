MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Restaurants in Miami-Dade can resume indoor dining, however, there are restrictions.

Restaurants can only allow 50 percent capacity and can only seat up to six people per table. Air conditioning must stay on with windows and doors open.

Customers must wear masks and keep them on until they are served a drink.

Henry Villar, the head bartender at Cafe Prima Pasta in Miami Beach, is looking forward to welcoming their customers back.

“There is a lot of good feeling and positive vibrations inside and it makes you feel like everything is going to be alright very soon,” he said.

While they will be following CDC guidelines, they have also gone the extra mile. The restaurant has a disinfectant machine filled with peroxide.

“We are going to approach the table very gentle with this disinfectant and we will disinfect the cards and the pens,” he said.

And every time a customer places their order, the menu won’t be used again.

“We will take the menu from them and automatically get the disposable menu,” Villar explained.

The Prima has also installed a new air filtration system, which will circulate the air throughout the venue.