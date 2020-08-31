Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dramatic life-saving rescue was caught on camera.
This past weekend, several Miami-Dade police officers responded to a man who was attempting to jump off an overpass in Kendall.
Newly released bodycam video shows how the officers acted quickly to prevent the man from jumping.
WATCH The Miami-Dade Police Officers In Action
Afterwards, he was taken to a local hospital for mental health evaluation.
If you feel you are in a moment of crisis and need help, you can dial 211 and speak to a mental health expert.
