  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dramatic life-saving rescue was caught on camera.

This past weekend, several Miami-Dade police officers responded to a man who was attempting to jump off an overpass in Kendall.

Newly released bodycam video shows how the officers acted quickly to prevent the man from jumping.

WATCH The Miami-Dade Police Officers In Action

 

Afterwards, he was taken to a local hospital for mental health evaluation.

If you feel you are in a moment of crisis and need help, you can dial 211 and speak to a mental health expert.

Comments