MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a dry and quiet start Friday morning across South Florida but also, very warm and muggy with low in the mid 80s. It was feeling like the mid to upper 90s in some sports early Friday morning.

It’ll be a very hot and steamy afternoon with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like 105 to 110 degrees due to high humidity. Some afternoon storms will be possible although the heaviest rain will likely be over the interior sections. Friday night will be warm and humid with low 80s and mostly cloudy skies.

This weekend will be even hotter as our winds gradually shift out of the Southwest. Highs will soar to the low to mid 90s and it will feel like the triple digits.

The rain chance will be higher due to a more westerly steering flow which will favor afternoon storms across South Florida on Saturday and Sunday. This pattern will continue through early next week.

LAURA

In the tropics, Laura is now a Depression 95 miles WNW of Memphis, Tennessee with max sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and moving NW at 13 miles per hour. Although Laura is losing tropical characteristics, the flood threat continues for areas including portions of Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Laura will move across the mid-Mississippi valley Friday and will likely weaken to an area of low pressure near the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday as it will continue moving ENE this weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The CBS4 Weather team is also monitoring 2 areas in the Tropics. A tropical wave located about 1,000 miles East of the Windward Islands is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance has a low potential (30% chance) of development over the next 5 days as it moves westward toward the Eastern Caribbean Islands.

Another Tropical Wave in the far Eastern Atlantic just west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low potential (30% chance) of development as it moves westward over the next 5 days.