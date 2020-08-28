BISCAYNE PARK (CBSMiami) — A mother from Memphis is under arrest after being accused of kidnapping her three children and bringing them to South Florida.

Biscayne Park police arrested Sandra Bates, 45, on Wednesday. She is being held on an out-of-state fugitive warrant.

According to police, officers responded to a 13-year-old girl found wandering the streets barefoot in Biscayne Park on August 25. After speaking with the Department of Children and Families, officers learned the girl was reported kidnapped from Memphis, Tennessee.

The girl led detectives to a home at 1312 Northeast 150 Street where they located the mother. After searching the townhome, police also found a nine-year-old girl hidden in a closet behind some doors.

A third child, a 15-year-old boy, was not found and is still missing. Biscayne Park Police and the State Attorney’s Office are attempting to locate him.

Biscayne Park police officers said the siblings have been missing since September 2019.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to Jackson North Hospital after complaining she hurt her foot running away. The nine-year-old girl was taken into protective custody.

The Village of Biscayne Park Police Department said in a press release, they are concerned the three siblings could be possible victims of human trafficking in Miami-Dade County.