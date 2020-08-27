MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach detectives need help investigating a woman’s death from back in June.
Investigators say 38-year-old Aubrey Figg died inside her apartment near Collins Avenue and 2 Street.
Her husband found her with a large cut on her neck.
Detectives interviewed several people but have yet to arrest anyone.
Her family is frustrated at the lack of progress in the case.
“We still don’t know,” said Diane Fletcher, Figg’s aunt. “That’s our frustrating thing is that we want answers and we want to know why.”
“And also why it’s past three months now and we don’t even have the priority DNA back that could have given us answers already,” added Figg’s other aunt, Elizabeth Jordan.
The police department is encouraging anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
