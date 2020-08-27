  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first department store ever established in the United States is closing its doors for good.

Lord & Taylor announced Thursday it will have to shut down all 38 remaining stores.

The high-end retailer was in business for 194 years.

Lord & Taylor filed for bankruptcy on August 2.

A plan originally called for the company to leave some locations open. But the retailer said it was a better financial decision to close all of them.

The liquidator for the company said customers can expect deep discounts on merchandise both in stores and online.

