MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first department store ever established in the United States is closing its doors for good.
Lord & Taylor announced Thursday it will have to shut down all 38 remaining stores.
The high-end retailer was in business for 194 years.
Lord & Taylor filed for bankruptcy on August 2.
A plan originally called for the company to leave some locations open. But the retailer said it was a better financial decision to close all of them.
The liquidator for the company said customers can expect deep discounts on merchandise both in stores and online.
