CBS announced today a slate of upcoming program premieres for September and October. The series coming this fall include a mix of original news and alternative programming plus two scripted dramas and one comedy series making their broadcast network debuts.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

The upcoming broadcasts from CBS News include: television’s #1 news program, 60 Minutes, premiering Sunday, Sept. 20* (7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT); a special edition of 48 Hours: Suspicion on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT); the return of 48 Hours’ Saturday Edition on Sept. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT); and the launch of the new six-part series The FBI Declassified on Tuesday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). The FBI Declassified, narrated by Alana De La Garza, from the CBS drama FBI, gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts. The broadcast is produced by the award-winning team behind CBS News’ 48 HOURS.

The premieres of the three returning reality favorites include: The Greatest #AtHome Videos, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, on Friday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT); two-time Emmy Award winner Undercover Boss on Friday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT); and the next edition of the multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, on Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

The first full season of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery makes its broadcast debut Thursday, Sept. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) as a special limited promotional run prior to its third season return on CBS All Access. The third season of the hit series, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, is scheduled to launch Thursday, Oct. 15 exclusively on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

The broadcast premiere of the drama Manhunt: Deadly Games from Lionsgate and Spectrum Originals will debut Monday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). The scripted true crime anthology series, starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston and Carla Gugino, chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The critically acclaimed comedy One Day At A Time from Pop and Sony Pictures Television debuts on network television with all episodes from its fourth season beginning with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Oct 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The award-winning series inspired by Emmy winner Norman Lear’s 1975 show of the same name, starring Screen Actors Guild Award winner Justina Machado, tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family.

The scheduled season finales for the summer reality shows, which launched later this year and will extend further into fall, are Love Island on Tuesday, Sept. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Big Brother on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Additional programming for September and October will be announced at a later date.