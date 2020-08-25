Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday the arrests of two women for their alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of minors.
Authorities said Kiara Nunez, 21, of Hollywood, and Alexandra Ramirez, 19, of Coral Springs, were arrested by the Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force.
Nunez and Ramirez are in federal custody, facing federal charges.
No further information is being released at this time.
If anyone has information about an FBI investigation or human trafficking, they are urged to call (754)703-2000
