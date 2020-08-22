Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pilot is lucky to have survived major injuries or possibly even death after his seaplane overturned in the waters of Biscayne Bay on Saturday afternoon.
It happened near Government Cut at around 1:30 p.m., according to Miami Fire Rescue.
Authorities said it was unclear if the seaplane was landing or taking off.
The pilot, who was not immediately identified, was uninjured and no one else reported injuries or had to be transported.
An image provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed what appeared to be the pilot awaiting rescue on top of the overturned aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.
