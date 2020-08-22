TRACKING THE TROPICSThe latest on Laura and Marco
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Miami News, Ryan Fitzpatrick

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons.

Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances Friday in Fitzpatrick’s absence, coach Brian Flores said.

“I thought they both made some good throws,” he said. “They both made some not-so-good throws.”

Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, was Miami’s most valuable player last year. Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

