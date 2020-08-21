  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you ever left money at the airport? The Transportation Security Administration says $47,694.03 was left behind at Miami International Airport’s security checkpoints in 2019.

In total, they say they collected a total of $926,030.44 in unclaimed money that passengers left behind, including $18,899.09 in foreign currency.

Authorities said the money consisted of loose change and paper currency that passengers removed from their pockets and left behind in a bin during the security screening process at TSA checkpoints.

Here are the top five airports where passengers have left the most money behind:
1. John F. Kennedy International Airport – $98,110
2. San Francisco International Airport – $52,668.70
3. Miami International Airport – $47,694.03
4. McCarran International Airport – $44,401.76
5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport – $40,218.19

TSA says travelers who left behind money can contact any of TSA’s lost and found offices at airports across the country to identify the lost item.

