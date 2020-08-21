  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Crossings neighborhood in SW Miami-Dade.

Neighbors told CBS4 that an officer was forced to shoot a man who had been wielding a machete in the area of Southwest 126th Avenue and Southwest 108th Street.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers on the scene, as officers had cordoned off the area.

Neighbors say the man got violent as he approached the police officer with the machete in hand and the officer shot him.

The man was taken to an area where his condition remains unknown.

