MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning and throughout the day we have the potential for spotty showers as the breeze builds. But the rain chance will be lower than in the past few days.

Afternoon highs will climb to around 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Friday night will be warm and partly cloudy with lows around 80 degrees.

Saturday will be breezy with the potential for spotty showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out. Sunday we stay breezy with the chance of passing showers. Late Sunday into Monday our weather will depend on the Tropics.

Tropical Depression #13 remains disorganized due to some westerly wind shear and some dry air. It is approaching the northern Leeward Islands and will bring heavy rain and gusty winds there on Friday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the northern Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos, and the southeast Bahamas. The forecast cone has shifted a bit to the south because computer models have shifted slightly to the south. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting it will likely continue moving west-northwest near or north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Saturday and then near or across parts of the Turks and Caicos and the southeast Bahamas by late Saturday into Sunday.

South Florida is still in the cone although the center is now forecast to move possibly across the Keys. We can’t let our guard down yet because we still have the potential for tropical storm conditions or even low-grade hurricane conditions.

Tropical Depression 13 is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane sometime on Monday or very late Monday into Tuesday as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Folks along the Gulf coast will need to remain on high alert.

At 8 a.m. Tropical Depression #14 was near the Nicaragua/Honduras border where a tropical storm warning is in place. A hurricane watch has been issued for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula including Cancun.

TD#14 was moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour and is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Nicaragua/Honduras border before moving near or across the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. Then it is expected to move into the South Central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday where it will likely strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane potentially making landfall somewhere along the Texas or Louisiana coastline by next Tuesday.