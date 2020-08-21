FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With the race for Broward Supervisor of Elections too close to call in the Democratic primary, an automatic recount is set.

There were six people running for the job, but the top two vote-getters, Scott received 24.84 percent of the votes and Klitzman received 24.54% percent of the vote.

Florida law provides for a machine recount in close races such as this one. The process involves the re-scanning the ballots.

The Broward Canvassing Board is meeting on Friday for the logic and accuracy tests of the machines that will be scanning the ballots. Once those tests are completed, the recount will begin.

There are more than 317,000 ballots from Democratic, Republican, and Independent voters. The machines will have to separate them to only count the Democratic ones. It’s expected to take 12 to 14 hours.

“When you volunteer for something like this and you agree to it, you take the good with the rest. The rest is doing recounts, it’s going to take us two days to do it but that’s what the law requires, so that’s what we are going to do,” said the current Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci.

“The results are due by Sunday at 3 p.m. Whatever it takes and however many people it takes to do it, we will have it done,” Judge Dan Kanner said.

Kanner is the Broward Canvassing Board chair.

Antonacci replaced Dr. Brenda Snipes who was suspended over the handling of the November 2018 election.

She eventually resigned.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think the supervisor has done a fantastic job. The supervisor and staff have done a fantastic job,” Judge Dan Kanner said.