MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few storms moved across parts of Miami-Dade and Monroe county Thursday morning.
Throughout the day we remain unsettled with the potential for scattered storms that may produce some heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon.
Passing storms possible are possible this evening.
Friday our rain chance remains high with scattered storms around.
Saturday will not be as stormy due to drier air. Sunday weather conditions likely deteriorate depending on what happens with Tropical Depression #13 which is expected to become a Tropical Storm in the next day or so. For now, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Tropical Storm conditions possible for South Florida on Monday.
