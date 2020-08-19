MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some showers and a few storms moved across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will climb to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the 100s. Scattered storms will be possible due to an increase in moisture and a more southwesterly steering flow.

A trough of low pressure will stall out over the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday and this will keep a south to southwest steering flow over South Florida allowing for tropical moisture to work into the region from the Caribbean Sea.

In addition, a couple of short waves will move around the base of the trough and through South Florida. One of them will move through South Florida this afternoon into this evening and another one will move through the region on Thursday.

These short waves will help to enhance the showers and thunderstorms over South Florida with the best coverage over the interior and east coast metro areas. The rain chance remains high through Thursday and Friday.

It will not be as hot late in the week due to more wet weather and clouds around. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday some drier air will lower the rain chance. Our weather on Sunday and early next week will depend on what happens with the tropical wave we are monitoring in the Central Atlantic.

At 6 a.m., a broad area of low pressure was located over 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. It has a high potential of becoming a tropical depression in the next day or so as it moves west-northwest across the Atlantic. We will be watching this wave closely as many models forecast it could head in our general direction. But there is still a lot of uncertainty and it is too soon to say what impacts we could see here in South Florida.

The second wave is located in the eastern Caribbean and has a high potential of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days, late week or this weekend, once it moves in the northwest Caribbean.

And a third wave is located over Guinea, Africa, and has a low potential of cyclone development. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some development of this system while the wave enters the extreme eastern Atlantic on Friday. By early next week, however, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation while it moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph toward the central tropical Atlantic.