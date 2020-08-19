MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade police officer accused of striking a woman at Miami International Airport was told he was terminated on Wednesday morning.

Airport district officer Anthony Rodriguez had a meeting with Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez on Tuesday.

Rodriguez plans to appeal the decision. He was supposed to retire in October.

Supporters gathered outside the Miami-Dade police headquarters in Doral Wednesday to rally for Rodriguez.

He was relieved of duty on June 30th after a video surfaced of the officer striking a traveler while on duty at Miami International Airport.

The arrest report states the woman aggressively “violated Rodriguez’s personal space, bumped him with her body, and struck him with her head on his chin.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez had announced his “intent to proceed with the termination” of the officer seen on video striking the woman.