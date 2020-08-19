MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday that linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a “significant” right leg injury in training camp.

The Dolphins were still awaiting test results after Biegel was carted off the field Tuesday, Flores said.

“It was unfortunate – him getting injured. It was a significant injury. It’s a tough loss for us; but as I said to the team, Vince embodies a lot of things that we’re looking for in a Dolphin,” Flores said. “He’s tough, he’s smart, it’s important to him, he’s competitive, he’s a team-first guy. So it’s a tough loss; but as Biegel would want us to, we have to move on and other guys have to step up.”

Last year Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.

Flores knows it won’t be easy to find a replacement for Biegel, and it might not be one player who fills the gap.

“Look, filling Biegel’s shoes will be a collective effort from the linebacker group from the end group to the kicking game. Biegel played a lot of roles for us a year ago in the kicking game as well. There’s a lot of roles to fill,” Flores said.

That said, Flores added his staff has “done a good job of adapting” and will find a way to make it work.

“Being flexible, that’s what basically 2020 is all about. If you’re not that then you’re going to struggle,” he said.

