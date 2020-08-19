HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – It was a very special day Wednesday for doctors, nurses, and staff at Hialeah Hospital.

A walk through the Emergency Room and ICU may have looked like any other day during the pandemic. Downstairs in the lobby, however, everyone gathered for a different reason.

Hospital CEO Michael Bell addressed the small gathering.

“I love you guys and thank you, each and every one of you,” Hh said as he stood in front of twelve etched glass awards.

The awards were then presented to hospital staff for all their hard work and determination over the past few months. Seth Fine with Fine Awards was there to help present them to the staff.

“We’re in the business of leaving good reviews and hopefully we leave you with a slightly better feeling when you go home,” he said.

With twelve awards to give, it presented a challenge. How to single out individuals inside entire departments who have worked tirelessly over the last few months?

“They have been heroic, they have been tireless, and they have taken exceptional care of their patents,” said Bell about everyone who continues to work through the pandemic.

The solution was to give the entire department an award, recognizing everyone‘s efforts as a group rather than individuals. So everyone from the Emergency Room workers to respiratory specialists, and even the workers that put up then took down the plastic sheeting every day, they were all recognized to rounds of applause and cheers.

Maribel Tores is the Chief Nurse Officer. She has been on the front lines with those departments recognized and knows this brief break Wednesday is a welcome one.

“We care about them. We are passionate about patient care and we want them to know they are well when they leave each day,” she said.

Something they all felt after this ceremony. The nurses, doctors, and hospital staff all left the ceremony knowing they are appreciated not only by the hospital but by the surrounding community.

Ceremonies like this are planned for five more hospitals across the area over the coming weeks.