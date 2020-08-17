DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Students at Davie Elementary School got the chance to pick up supply-filled backpacks on Monday morning to get ready for the start of the school year that is just two days away.

Office Depot teamed up with the Broward Education Association to hand out 1,000 backpacks to each student at Davie Elementary School.

“Composition notebooks, there’s highlighters, there’s markers, there’s pens,” said Principal Erik Anderson.

“I actually really appreciate it,” said Davie Elementary School parent Janellie Morales. “I think it’s a really nice thing they’re doing.”

Along with the free backpacks and supplies, students and parents also picked up educational materials they’ll need for the start of online learning on Wednesday.

“Although our campuses are closed due to the pandemic, learning never closes in Broward County,” said Superintendent Robert Runcie on Monday.

Broward County Public Schools made the decision to begin the school year remotely on August 19 due to rising coronavirus case numbers. Miami-Dade County Public Schools will begin online learning on August 31.

“We spent a lot of time this summer, our teachers have really stepped up, they’ve been involved in a significant amount of training to make sure the e-learning experience that our students and parents are going to see is going to be improved,” said Superintendent Runcie.

Monday’s event at Davie Elementary School also highlighted the work of an “All-Star Teacher”. 4th grade teacher Kelly De Varona was surprised with more than $1,500 worth of new furniture, teaching supplies, technology and tech services from Office Depot.