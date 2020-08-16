BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A longtime Broward Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has died of COVID-19.

According to BSO, 47-year-old Aldemar Rengifo tested positive for the coronavirus on July 27 and was hospitalized.

Rengifo, who leaves behind a wife and son, passed away on Sunday.

The lieutenant attended Western High School in Davie, after which he graduated from Keiser College with an associate degree in medical assisting.

He worked for more than six years as a medical assistant before pursuing a career in law enforcement.

In his 20 years with BSO, Rengifo worked in various divisions, ranging from Internal Affairs to the Youth and Neighborhood Services Bureau.

Rengifo was named BSO’s Detective of the Year in 2012 “for his leadership and dedication to keeping residents and visitors safe.”

Rengifo is now the fourth BSO employee to die of COVID-19. The others were deputy Shannon Bennett, emergency dispatcher Nikima Thompson and human resources manager Wiley Huff.