PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Two men, who tried to rob a jewelry store inside the Pembroke Lakes Mall, were hospitalized after an employee pulled out a gun and shot them, according to police.

Pembroke Pines police say it happened around 2:15 Friday afternoon. Two men walked into Elite Fine Jewelers and one of them began to smash the glass display cases while the other began to grab the exposed jewelry.

However, a store employee grabbed his concealed firearm and shot both suspects, said police.

Mall employees heard the gunfire.

“I was helping a customer and, all of a sudden, I hear gunshots. I didn’t know whether to get on the ground or run so I ran. Everyone was running,” recalled Estefania Amenta.

“They had a hammer. And they broke the glass of the display to take the things inside. And the owner of the store fired at them,” said another mall employee.

Video from Chopper 4 shows two people being wheeled on gurneys and into waiting ambulances near the entrance to Dillards.

The suspects were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, according to Pembroke Pines Fire Department.

Their conditions are not known. Nobody else was hurt.