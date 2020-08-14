TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Heading into the final days before Tuesday’s primary elections, more than 2.29 million Floridians have cast ballots.

That’s according to data posted by the state Division of Elections.

Nearly 84 percent of the ballots had been cast by mail, while about 16 percent had been cast at early voting sites as of Friday morning.

Democrats outpaced Republicans in voting by mail, while the GOP held an edge at early voting sites.

As of Friday morning, 959,625 Democrats, 673,723 Republicans, and 272,247 unaffiliated voters had mailed in ballots. Meanwhile, 208,396 Republicans, 139,472 Democrats, and 22,006 unaffiliated voters had gone to early voting sites.

Another 15,437 ballots had been cast through the mail or at early voting sites by members of minor parties.

Saturday is the final day for early voting in many counties, while other counties will continue operating the sites Sunday.

