(CBSMiami)- Inter Miami CF announced its first big signing since the end of the MLS Is Back Tournament on Thursday, bringing French national team midfielder Blaise Matuidi to South Beach. The 33-year-old Matuidi joins Inter Miami following a 2019-20 season in which he helped lead Juventus FC to the Serie A title and the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

✍️ 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 ✍️ Welcome to Inter Miami, @MATUIDIBlaise! pic.twitter.com/clBmlWUna1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 13, 2020

Matuidi was part of the 2018 World Cup winning French squad in addition to racking up four Ligue 1 titles and three Serie A titles at the club level. He’s also familiar with co-owner David Beckham having played with him at Paris St. Germain.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,” said co-owner David Beckham in a statement. “To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment – for us as owners and for our fans. For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our Club is very special and I can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida.”

The organization says Matuidi will wear number 8 for the side. His presence should help to solidify the midfield alongside designated players Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini. As a typical box-to-box midfielder, Matuidi will provide plenty of help to the back line, 210 tackles won and 114 interceptions in all competitions for Juventus, while also helping to push the team forward with his passing.

“Blaise is one of the most successful midfielders of his generation and we’re thrilled to have him at Inter Miami,” said Paul McDonough, Inter Miami’s COO & Sporting Director in a statement. “His world-class quality and leadership will be key attributes for the Club.”

The first chance for fans to see Matuidi in action comes when Inter Miami returns to the field on Saturday, August 22 with a home match against Orlando City SC.