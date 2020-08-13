MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old is under arrest after police accuse him of sex trafficking a minor.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Miami helped rescue a 14-year-old victim.
Authorities said she ran away from home and was introduced to 17-year-old Javier Quintero by a friend.
Investigators said Quintero then prostituted the girl over social media for cash.
The victim allegedly told police Quintero organized everything, kept all the money and gave her several types of drugs.
“This situation is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “That is why the work of our Human Trafficking Task Force is so important. Children like this, our children, can be lost so easily. But I and our law enforcement partners are determined to keep that from happening. Our children’s futures are just too valuable.”
Quintero faces multiple felonies, including sex trafficking of a minor, which carries a life sentence if convicted.
