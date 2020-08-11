MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami PD has found 11-year-old Jayla Jones, who had been missing since Monday.

The department didn’t provide more details in her recovery.

She was last seen Monday at 8:26 a.m. leaving an apartment complex located at 177 NE 67 St.

“She’s never run away before. Never. I don’t even live here. But when I got this call I knew something was wrong,” said Doris Williams Jones, Jayla’s great aunt.

Williams Jones said she flew in from Orlando as soon as she learned her niece had vanished.

She said Jayla was taking out the trash and never came back.

Williams Jones joined Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, pleading for Jayla’s safe return.

“I want her to know we are here we are waiting. I want whoever has her to just drop her off. We just want her back safe and sound,” Williams Jones said.

“We are committed to using all of our resources in the police department to help locate Jayla, but we’re not going to have success that we need to make this as quickly as possible without the public’s help,” added Chief Colina.

Chief Colina says Jayla was last seen wearing a teal T-shirt and blue shorts.

She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

“She has a heart of gold. Very attentive. Very Smart. Very Kind. She’s gentle. She’s a sweetheart and we need her back home as soon as possible,” the girl’s aunt said.

Police say surveillance video shows Jayla walking out of the apartment complex on her own, but they’re not ruling anything out.

Chief Colina said they are trying to answer several questions right now.

“What was going on inside the home? Is there cause for someone to run away? Is this a situation where the child chose to leave and doesn’t want to return? Or is this a situation where a child was abducted or taken by force?” he said.

“Our family is doing everything we can but we can’t do it without you guys. We need your help to bring her home,” Williams Jones said while holding back tears.