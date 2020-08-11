MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With less than three weeks to go to the start of school in Miami-Dade, the district is helping ease parents and students into the new year.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools has released a helpful guide to reopening called Reopen SMART/Return SAFE: A Guide to the Reopening of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
The 63-page document is posted on the district’s website and covers almost anything you can think of.
It has to details related to the M-DCPS distance learning model, My School Online (MSO) and the Schoolhouse Model. It also includes resources related to new student registration, student vaccinations, internet access assistance, bullying prevention, resources for homeless students, graduation requirements, and other useful information for the start of this new school year.
The guide is posted on the district’s reopening page where it may be viewed or downloaded.
Additional resources for families will also soon be posted online, including an updated list of Frequently Asked Questions, a Back-to-School checklist, and information on the district’s weeklong virtual orientation for students and parents and the Week of Welcome.
