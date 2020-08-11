MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Fish and Wildlife researchers are monitoring Biscayne Bay after thousands of fish were found dead in the water on Tuesday morning.

“It’s crazy. I have never seen anything like this before,” said a man named David who spotted the dead fish along the shore of Morningside Park.

“They are all like swollen. It’s just nasty,” he said.

Another woman told CBS4 News she noticed a horrific smell while walking her dog at Margaret Pace Park in Edgewater. It wasn’t until she got onto the beach that she noticed the dead fish.

Video she took shows the fish swollen and about twice their natural size.

Some people say the smell is overwhelming.

It smells bad. It’s pretty embarrassing to come out here. You want to enjoy the view and all you are doing is you are smelling the filth,” said Rick Rigueria.

Rigueria, and others, are alarmed and concerned over what caused the fish kill.

“I was pretty sad. I was wondering what could have happened. Was it the sewage. Or was there someone out here throwing out chemicals or anything like that,” questioned Rigueria.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they received multiple calls regarding the fish kill and released a statement saying, “Our researchers currently do not know the cause of the kill; they suspect low dissolved oxygen. We are working with the Miami Waterkeeper’s team to collect water samples to learn more.”

The FWC says they expect to have the results back by the end of the week.

Residents say South Florida waterways should always be protected.

“I would love to know who is destroying our environment. I would love to know,” said Rigueria.

David added, “They should fix the problem. It looks like there is oil in the water.”

The FWC has an app for the public report a fish kill on-site. It automatically provides coordinates and prompts users to provide information like water discoloration, species affected and other environmental conditions, as well as allow you to submit photos.

Download the FWC Reporter app for Apple or Android devices from the App Store or Google Play.